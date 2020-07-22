Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.