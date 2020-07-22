Empirical Finance LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEL opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

