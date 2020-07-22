Empirical Finance LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

