Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

