Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at C$41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.60. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a C$55.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.68.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.