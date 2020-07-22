Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

