Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 131,674 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 23.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 27.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

