Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.90. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 402,100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Noble Financial began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.35 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.54. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.