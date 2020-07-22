eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EVE opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.34. eve Sleep has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.48 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

