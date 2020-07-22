EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:EVR opened at GBX 307.60 ($3.79) on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 684.20 ($8.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

