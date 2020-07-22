Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cloudera by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 31.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,176.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

