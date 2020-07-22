Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 398 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

