Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post $11.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.72 million and the highest is $11.26 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $56.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a PE ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 0.66. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

