Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,075. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

