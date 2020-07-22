Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

