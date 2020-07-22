FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Iofina stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.23 ($0.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

