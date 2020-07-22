FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel (LON:TSTL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:TSTL opened at GBX 465 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 440.91. Tristel has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 534 ($6.57). The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

About Tristel

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

