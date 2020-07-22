First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

