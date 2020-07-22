First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $11.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FHN. Raymond James cut their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 33.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 161,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 25.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth about $14,275,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

