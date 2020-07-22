First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.22 and last traded at $59.22, 1,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.