Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus decreased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

