Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,857,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

