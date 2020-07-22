Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.82

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.82 and traded as high as $83.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $466.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.