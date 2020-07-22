Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $15.60 on Monday.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

