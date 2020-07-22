Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,778.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

