Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:GNW opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

