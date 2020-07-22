GFG Capital LLC Purchases 3,337 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

MSFT stock opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.