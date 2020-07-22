GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $3.04. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 13,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 110,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $274,373.10. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

