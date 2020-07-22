Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $60,769.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $1,683,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,278,831 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 81.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

