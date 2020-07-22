Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $134,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $136,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 60.2% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $146,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

