Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.22. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Good Times Restaurants worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

