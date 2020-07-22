Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.32. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Great Elm Capital Group worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

