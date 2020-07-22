Guggenheim Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to Hold

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 133.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

