Head-To-Head Analysis: Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) vs. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLAY)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1.24% 8.89% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.45 $100.26 million $3.02 4.27

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 9 4 0 2.31

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $28.41, suggesting a potential upside of 120.23%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk and Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.87, meaning that its share price is 487% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

