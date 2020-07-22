Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HESM stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

