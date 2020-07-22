HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by Mizuho to Hold

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.73. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,510,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,417 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

