HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.