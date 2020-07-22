HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.43 Million

Brokerages expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $195.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $195.93 million. HubSpot posted sales of $163.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $805.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $966.30 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $982.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

NYSE HUBS opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $243.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock worth $3,119,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $74,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

