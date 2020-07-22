Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 220,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 134,878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.