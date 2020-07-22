Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $178,921,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 753,967 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Incyte by 484.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.