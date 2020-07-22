Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

