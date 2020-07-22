Indivior (LON:INDV) PT Raised to GBX 85 at Citigroup

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Shares of INDV opened at GBX 87.35 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Indivior has a 1-year low of GBX 32.90 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.75 ($1.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.