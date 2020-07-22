Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.