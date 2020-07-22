Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $107.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

ICE stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

