Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 83,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 601,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

