Investors Purchase Large Volume of Medifast Call Options (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,786 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,213% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

MED stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $168.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $514,000.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

