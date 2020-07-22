iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,106,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,533,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 830,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,789.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 524,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

