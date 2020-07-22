iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,834,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

