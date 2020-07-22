iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

IWB stock opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

