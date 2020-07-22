J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Insider Terrence D. Matthews Sells 1,805 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $79,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,555 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.47.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

